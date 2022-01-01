Good Day Cafe
Cafe specializing in scratch preparation, house roasted meats and great breakfast and lunch options. Catering can handle any request for any number of people. Customized Menu available as well.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
19 High Street • $$
19 High Street
North Andover MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
