Good Day Cafe

Cafe specializing in scratch preparation, house roasted meats and great breakfast and lunch options. Catering can handle any request for any number of people. Customized Menu available as well.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

19 High Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (585 reviews)

Popular Items

The Classic$4.95
2 Eggs Your Way$4.00
Chicken Cobb Salad$11.95
Side Of Bacon$4.00
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Bagels$2.00
D&F Mule$8.95
Fruit Smoothie$5.00
Donut Muffin$2.95
BLT Sandwich$9.75
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

19 High Street

North Andover MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
