Cafe 108
In 2005, Auburn Public Theater (APT) was established by five close friends who were following a vision to bring people together through affordable access to the arts and arts education. Part of that vision included the creation of a community table. Cafe 108 is that community gathering space, which provides healthy, sustainably grown, delicious food. Every dollar spent in the cafe is a dollar earned for APT, allowing the theater to continue its mission far into the future.
108 Genesee Street
Popular Items
Location
108 Genesee Street
Auburn NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
