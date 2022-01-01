Go
Cafe 108

In 2005, Auburn Public Theater (APT) was established by five close friends who were following a vision to bring people together through affordable access to the arts and arts education. Part of that vision included the creation of a community table. Cafe 108 is that community gathering space, which provides healthy, sustainably grown, delicious food. Every dollar spent in the cafe is a dollar earned for APT, allowing the theater to continue its mission far into the future.

108 Genesee Street

Popular Items

The BLT$11.00
Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo on stretch bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Roasted chicken in our own buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoand celery with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
108 Original Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Start with a Silver Tree Forest Farm pasture raised egg, NY Cheddar or American cheese on your choice of bagel, wrap, buttermilk biscuit, Patisserie stretch bread, croissant or Udi's gluten free
Soup of the Day$5.00
Made from scratch in-house
Chicken, Vegetable with Wild Rice
Coconut Green Curry with Spinach & Ramp (V, GF)
The 108 Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Roasted chicken breast, tomato and lettuce on Patisserie Stretch bread
with garlic aioli
Assorted Cookies$3.00
108 Falafel Wrap$12.00
Homemade Chickpea Falafel, lettuce Tomato, Cucumber & Avocado. Dressed with Tzatziki sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Roasted chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce,
tomato & house ranch.
108 Garden Salad (V, GF)$8.00
Mixed tender lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers w/house ranch or
vinaigrette.
Build it with chickpeas .50, cranberries .50, carrots .25, olives .25,
avocado $1 or feta cheese .75 Chicken or Tuna $3.
Kettle Chips$2.00
Choose original, salt & vinegar or barbeque
Location

108 Genesee Street

Auburn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
