Email cafe333@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

333 Wyman Street

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
PURE LEAF TEA
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$6.59
COOKIE
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
E TU BRUTE$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
FRENCH FRIES
20oz SODA$1.29
Location

333 Wyman Street

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
NexDine

Email cafe275@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Rita's Catering

For more than 50 years, Rita’s has been serving delicious food made from scratch to social clients, businesses, organizations, and flight professionals in the Greater Boston area. We are proud to offer updated menus with a variety of individually packaged, healthy meals and snacks to address the ever changing needs of our clients

NexDine

Email cafe175@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Rita’s Catering

