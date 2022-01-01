NexDine
Email cafe401@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
401 Edgewater Place
Popular Items
Location
401 Edgewater Place
Wakefield MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
NexDine
Email cafe101@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Boloco - Lynnfield
Come in and enjoy!
Squeeze Juice Company
We make Juice, Smoothies, Shots, Toast, Bowls and Guilt Free Treats for the lives we live. Each delicious item is individually crafted with your routine in mind. We are located where you live, work, and play, making the fuel you need to get through your day! It's your life. #DRINKSQUEEZE
Slice Pizza & More
Come in and enjoy!