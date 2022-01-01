Go
Toast

NexDine

Email cafe401@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

401 Edgewater Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

701 EDGEWATER PLACE
All deliveries for 701 Edgewater Place will be dropped off at the designated drop off area.
Cubano on Marble Rye
Thinly Sliced Pork Loin with Ham, Pickles, Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye
E TU BRUTE$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
301 EDGEWATER PLACE
All deliveries for 301 Edgewater Place will be dropped off at the designated drop off area.
500 EDGEWATER PLACE
All deliveries for 501 Edgewater Place will be dropped off at the designated drop off area.
401 EDGEWATER PLACE
All orders for 401 Edgewater Place can still be picked up in the cafe.
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
201 EDGEWATER PLACE
All deliveries for 201 Edgewater Place will be dropped off at the designated drop off area.
See full menu

Location

401 Edgewater Place

Wakefield MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email cafe101@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Boloco - Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Squeeze Juice Company

No reviews yet

We make Juice, Smoothies, Shots, Toast, Bowls and Guilt Free Treats for the lives we live. Each delicious item is individually crafted with your routine in mind. We are located where you live, work, and play, making the fuel you need to get through your day! It's your life. #DRINKSQUEEZE

Slice Pizza & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston