Cafe 86 - Chino

An independent Tea and Coffee company with a goal to provide our community with nothing but the best coffee, tea, and desserts. We work hand-in-hand with local vendors that results in a synergy which enables us to provide you with the freshest, highest quality products while building camaraderie within the community.

4110 Edison Ave # 109

Popular Items

Ube Monster Milkshake$6.75
24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Upside Down Halo Halo$7.75
Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
Mini Ube Monster Milkshake$5.99
16oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Ube Crinkles$2.95
Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!
Ube Truffles$2.99
Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.
1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes$40.00
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Ube Crack Cheesecake$3.99
Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$3.99
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Ube Butter Bars$3.75
Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!
Halo Halo$7.75
Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.
Chino CA

Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
