Cafe 86 - Chino
An independent Tea and Coffee company with a goal to provide our community with nothing but the best coffee, tea, and desserts. We work hand-in-hand with local vendors that results in a synergy which enables us to provide you with the freshest, highest quality products while building camaraderie within the community.
4110 Edison Ave # 109
Chino CA
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
