Cafe Olympic
All Day We Brunch.
90 N Williams St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
90 N Williams St
Crystal Lake IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taste of Benedict's
Best Coffee Around! Our Exclusive blend of Intelligentsia Coffee! Gluten Free Scones, Hand Pies and Soups and More!
Benedict's La Strata Grab and Go!
Great Gifts for everyone!
The Cottage Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
To order:
https://www.toasttab.com/benedicts-la-strata
Call us when you get here we will bring your order out to your car. 815-459-6500
Taste of Benedict's and More
Best Coffee Around! Our Exclusive blend of Intelligentsia Coffee! Gluten Free Scones, Hand Pies and Soups and More!
Benedict's La Strata Grab and Go!
Great Gifts for everyone!