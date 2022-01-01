Go
Cafe Olympic

All Day We Brunch.

90 N Williams St • $

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelette$8.00
for the smartest kid in class
Build a Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
because your pleasure is our business
Santa Fe Wrap$12.00
tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, avocado, pepper jack, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo
Ranch
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Choose from O.G. or Caramel Apple!
(Limit 4 per order. Please call to schedule a pick up time if you would like to preorder a larger quantity.)
Perfect Pancakes$7.00
better than mama used to make
C.B.R. Wrap$12.00
tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and housemade ranch dressing
The Signature Smash Burger$12.00
two patties loaded with housemade pickles, shredduce, american cheese, grilled onions, and our not-fancy sauce on a fresh brioche bun
Build Your Own Skillet$8.00
do it to it
Bacon$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

90 N Williams St

Crystal Lake IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
