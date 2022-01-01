Cafe Vico Restaurant

Go
Popular Items

Eggplant Parmesan$22.95
Breaded topped with mariana sauce ans cheese. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
Meatballs$13.95
Topped with ricotta cheese and tomato sauce
Chicken Picatta$29.95
Chicken breast on a lemon, white wine sauce, topped with capers and artichoke hearts. Served with side of brocolli, penne marinara and sweet potato mash
Chicken Milanese$29.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with arugula salad. Served with side of brocolli, penne marinara and sweet potato mash
Penne Vodka$23.95
Tomato and vodka cream sauce
Lasagna Bolognese$23.95
Grounded beef, cheeses béchamel sauce. (Voted the best lasagna in Broward)
Side Caesar Salad$5.95
Chicken Parmesan$29.95
Chicken breast breaded topped with marinara sauce and cheese. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
Caesar Salad$9.95
Spaghetti Meatballs$22.95
Location

1125 North Federal Highway

Ft Lauderdale FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
