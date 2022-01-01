Cafe Alyce
American fusion breakfast and lunch restaurant located in the heart of Jersey City, McGinley Square.
641 Montgomery Street
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
641 Montgomery Street
Jersey City NJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wurstbar
Come in and enjoy!
Ani Ramen House
Come in and enjoy!
Gringos Restaurant JC
Modern taqueria offering spirited takes on Mexican street food with a vast tequilla selection.
Sushi by Bou - Jersey City
Come on in and enjoy!