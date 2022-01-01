Go
Cafe Alyce

American fusion breakfast and lunch restaurant located in the heart of Jersey City, McGinley Square.

641 Montgomery Street

Avg 5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.00
2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese & Bread
Corned Beef Hash$18.00
House Cured Corned Beef chipped and sizzled up with our House-Made Hash browns topped with Poached Eggs and served with your choice of bread
Bulgogi Beef Breakfast Skillet$21.00
Bulgogi Beef served with House-Made Hash Browns topped with poached eggs, Green Onions, Sesame seeds & a Garlic Chili Garnish
Biscuit$3.50
Buttery, Flakey and Fresh-Baked Daily. Served with Butter & House Made Jam
Biscuits & Gravy$15.00
Two Buttery & Flakey Warm House-Made Biscuits split and covered with your choice House-Made Pork Sausage Gravy or Creamy Mushroom Gravy topped with 2 Poached Eggs
House-Made Hash Browns$7.00
Blue Plate$11.00
2 Eggs Cooked Your Way with Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms, Small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits, and your choice Bread.
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
2 Farm Fresh Scrambled eggs topped with either House-Made Sausage crumbles, Bacon, or Local Mushroom Medley, Black Beans, Avocado, Roasted Jalapeno, and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla served with a side of House Made Salsa.
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Country Boy$18.00
3 Eggs your way served with house-made hash browns, small side of Delta Grind stone ground grits,
your choice of bread, & Thick House-Cut Bacon OR House-Made Sausage OR Mushrooms
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

641 Montgomery Street

Jersey City NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

