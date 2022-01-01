Go
Popular Items

Ceasar Salad Side$7.00
Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and homemade crouton with a traditional Ceasar dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
House Salad Side$6.00
Fresh greens, walnuts, raisins, homemade crouton, and our homemade Famous Honey Dijon dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
Marinara (Plain)$16.00
Delicious, homemade tomato sauce. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.
Picatta Chicken$23.00
Seared chicken breast with white wine, lemon, and capers finished with sweet butter and served with potatoes. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
Parmesan Chicken$23.00
Chicken seasoned bread crumbs, marinara, and baked mozzarella over fettuccini pasta. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
Ceasar Entree Salad$10.00
Our entree sized Ceasar salad. Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and homemade crouton with a traditional Ceasar dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
Insalata Toscana
Mesclun greens tossed with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, olives, walnuts, fresh mozzarella, fontinella cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette. Add your choice of protein. *Can be prepared gluten-free.
Alfredo$17.00
A classic; simply made with imported parmesan, fresh cream, and sweet butter. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.
Florentine Chicken$23.00
Seared chicken breast with baby spinach, wild mushrooms, grape tomatoes and a light garlic cream sauce served over fettuccini. *Can be prepared gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.
Salmon$27.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet. *Can be prepared gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

10 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay WI 53191

