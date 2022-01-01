Cafe Califas
Cafe Califas is a family restaurant located on Logan Ave a few blocks south of Chicano Park. We specialize in wood fired cuisine. Big front patio, outside deck, and an outdoor kitchen inspired by rustic California cooking. Stop on by for some pizza, small plates, and a bucket of beer.
2219 Logan Avenue
Location
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am