Go
Toast

Cafe Califas

Cafe Califas is a family restaurant located on Logan Ave a few blocks south of Chicano Park. We specialize in wood fired cuisine. Big front patio, outside deck, and an outdoor kitchen inspired by rustic California cooking. Stop on by for some pizza, small plates, and a bucket of beer.

2219 Logan Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bottle Water$2.00
Neapolitan$13.00
Imported Italian tomato, garlic, oregano, and olive oil, Vegetarian (no cheese)
Margherita$15.00
Mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
See full menu

Location

2219 Logan Avenue

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston