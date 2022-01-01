Go
Toast

Café Cannal

New York's FIRST and ONLY Cannabis Cafe

416 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Fudge Square - S'MORES$8.00
Americano
Single Gummy Bear CANNAL+ HYBRID
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Themed
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

416 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Petrarca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Hands

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston