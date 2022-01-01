Go
Cafe Cebu

Bakery of Cebu Chicago

790 Royal St George Dr Ste +117

Popular Items

Ube Cheese Pandesal$1.75
Ube Roll$4.00
Ube roll
Ube Pandesal Rolls$1.50
Longanisa Bun$2.50
Pan de Sal$1.00
Ube Cake with Flan$3.50
Ube Crinkle Cookie$2.75
Pan De Coco$1.50
Calamansi Tartlet$2.75
790 Royal St George Dr Ste +117

Naperville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
