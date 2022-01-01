Go
Cafe El Camino

Please note that there is a minimum $15 order for delivery.

134 Newton Road • $$

Avg 4.9 (182 reviews)

Guava & Cream Cheese Empanada$4.00
Churro Bites (Dulce de leche filling)$5.00
Bite sized churros stuffed with dulce de leche filling and finished with cinnamon sugar
C5 Pernil Asado (Roasted Pork or Carne Frita)$15.00
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Pork shoulder marinated in fresh citrus juices and authentic spices, slow-roasted. Carne Frita ( Fried Pork Chunks) seasoned and marinated in Puerto Rican spices and fried to golden perfection.
C8 Salted Cod Fish (Bacalao) or Shrimp$19.00
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] Stewed in a tomato garlic sauce
Flan-Regular$5.00
Tres Leche$5.00
Meal Choices$47.99
C2 Alcapurria$12.00
[ GLUTEN-FREE ] A crispy fritter made with yucca (cassava) or green plantain batter, stuffed with ground beef OR
[ VEGETARIAN &GLUTEN-FREE ] mashed garbanzo beans and mushrooms both include red & green peppers and sofrito
C1 Empanada$11.00
Crispy half-moon pastry with filling of your choice
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
