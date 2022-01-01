Go
Cafe Hitchcock

All-day Café and Bar.

129 Winslow Way East

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$15.00
Toasted KLSN country loaf, avocado, cilantro-almond emulsion, queso fresco, pickled shallot, cilantro, olive oil
Roasted Chicken Salad Wrap$15.00
Pesto, celery, pickled red onion, cabbage, roasted red pepper, radish, carrot & ricotta in a spinach tortilla
Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich$21.00
Two sunny eggs, bacon, sausage, gouda, roasted chili aioli, avocado, red onion & arugula on sourdough bread
Island Sunrise Smoothie$7.00
Orange, banana, ginger, carrot, turmeric, pineapple, passionfruit and oats.
Carolina-Style Pork Sandwich$15.00
Smoked Pork Picnics, cabbage slaw, "Don't call it a comeback" sauce, sweet pickle and whey fermented mustard on a Brioche bun
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg patty, choice of sausage or bacon, choice of pepper jack or cheddar, on an English muffin
Add Avocado 3
Blue Blast Smoothie$7.00
Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, apple cider and oats.
SIDES
Bacon 6
Poached Egg 3
Sausage 4
Avocado 3
Toast, whipped butter, preserves 8
Country Style Potatoes 8
Roast Beef Sandwich$15.00
Wood-fired top round, caramelized onions, tarragon mustard, arugula & white cheddar on sourdough
Pastrami Sandwich$16.00
Dry-aged skirt steak, Jewish rye, Hitchcock Foods sauerkraut, sweet pickle, gruyere & "don't call it a comeback" sauce
129 Winslow Way East

Bainbridge Island WA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
