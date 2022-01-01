Go
Toast

Café Hitchcock Exchange

Café Hitchcock is a downtown cafe serving breakfast, lunch and pastries made from scratch. Also featuring Caffe Vita coffee, wellness lattes, beer and wine.

SANDWICHES

818 1st Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (193 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Goddess$15.00
little gems, napa cabbage, arugula, roasted broccoli, pickled leek, parmesan, pepitas
Crunch$17.00
little gems, purple cabbage, toasted sesame seeds, pickled fresno chilies, miso vinaigrette, herbs
BLT$15.00
thick cut bacon, garlic aioli, little gems, tomato
Grain Bowl$17.00
grain medley, radicchio, citrus, kumquats, pistachios, dates, harissa vinaigrette, herbs
Choc Chunk Cookie$4.00
Theo dark chocolate chunk cookie, finished with Maldon sea salt
Porchetta$18.00
house cured porchetta with crispy skin, salsa verde, arugula
Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea$3.50
Rishi organic blueberry, hibiscus & rooibos herbal iced tea. 16oz.
Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
Egg, melted gruyere, Herb aioli, arugula
Gilled Cheese$17.00
melted fontina and brie, apple chili jam, and sliced apples on KLSN country bread - served with tomato bisque soup
Club$17.00
sliced chicken breast, thick cut bacon, herb aioli, onion jam, little gems, tomato
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

818 1st Ave

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The MARKET

No reviews yet

Right off 1st Ave. in the Seattle Art Museum, across from Harbor Steps, and a quick jog to Pike Place Market. Enjoy our famous Lobster Rolls, Chowder and Fresh Seafood!

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

No reviews yet

If our online ordering is unavailable we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to serving you in store.

Noi Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kanak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston