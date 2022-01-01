Go
Cafe Marrese

11729 Spring Cypress Rd

TOMBALL, TX 77377

Popular Items

Marrese Cristo$12.00
panini pressed Belgian waffles sandwiched with ham, swiss and turkey served with a side of raspberry jam
BBQ Chicken Flatbread$13.75
flatbread topped with bbq chicken, cheddar cheese, red onion and bbq sauce
Side Bacon - 2 strips$2.00
Marrese Bowl$14.75
roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa, red onion, chimichurri, black beans and pulled smoked chicken
Cuban$0.75
sweetened condensed milk, whole milk and organic roast espresso
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

11729 Spring Cypress Rd, TOMBALL TX 77377

