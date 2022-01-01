Go
Palisades Tennis Club

We are a quick service café housed within the Palisades Tennis Club - a private athletic club (formerly known as the John Wayne Tennis Club) which has been in operation since 1974.

1171 Jamboree Rd

Newport Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Cucina Enoteca

We are a wine shop inside of a restaurant | Situated in picturesque Newport Beach at Fashion Island, one of Orange County’s premier shopping destinations, CUCINA enoteca is the fourth location of the burgeoning CUCINA collection. The 7,800 square-foot venue opened its doors in August 2014, complete with large alfresco patio, communal seating, a spacious bar area and intimate table settings. The interior design at CUCINA’s Newport Beach location draws inspiration from a free-spirited garden, manifesting a light and airy palette with pops of vibrant floral patterns and earthy elements.

Juice Crafters

Live well and be well!

Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach

Come in and enjoy!

ClubHouse Grill

Full restaurant and bar, Come in and enjoy!

