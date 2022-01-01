Palisades Tennis Club

Cucina Enoteca

No reviews yet

We are a wine shop inside of a restaurant | Situated in picturesque Newport Beach at Fashion Island, one of Orange County’s premier shopping destinations, CUCINA enoteca is the fourth location of the burgeoning CUCINA collection. The 7,800 square-foot venue opened its doors in August 2014, complete with large alfresco patio, communal seating, a spacious bar area and intimate table settings. The interior design at CUCINA’s Newport Beach location draws inspiration from a free-spirited garden, manifesting a light and airy palette with pops of vibrant floral patterns and earthy elements.

