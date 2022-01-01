Palisades Tennis Club
We are a quick service café housed within the Palisades Tennis Club - a private athletic club (formerly known as the John Wayne Tennis Club) which has been in operation since 1974.
1171 Jamboree Rd
Location
Newport Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
