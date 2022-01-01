Go
Cafe Rica

Voted Best Coffee Shop In Battle Creek in 2019!
Looking for a beautiful place to meet a friend over a great cup of coffee or a elegant meal? Café Rica is your place! Open 7 Days a week, you can enjoy the beautiful Downtown Battle Creek Cityscape!!

62 E Michigan Ave

Popular Items

Latte$4.25
Cinnamon Vanilla Latte
Vanilla Latte
Mocha
Greek Yogurt Fruit Bowl$9.00
Caramel Latte
Pour Over$4.00
Chai Tea Latte$4.50
House Grilled Cheese$5.50
A Classic with a twist.
3 Cheeses, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Munster melted in between 2 slices of toast with Peach Jam to add to the party. Served with our house Chimichurri Sauce
Add Some bacon or avocado if you're feeling extra adventurous!
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$4.75
Location

Battle Creek MI

Sunday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

