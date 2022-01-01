Cafe Roma - SLO

Luna Red

No reviews yet

Located next to the Mission de Tolosa in the heart of downtown SLO, Luna Red offers guests an exceptional dining experience in a lively, artistic setting. The restaurant’s vision is founded upon Chef Shaun Behrens’ innovative small plates menu based on his passion for locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. Luna Red has forged its own niche in the SLO dining scene with its carefully composed and intensely flavorful tapas, handcrafted cutting-edge cocktails, and award-winning wine list showcasing the best Central Coast and international offerings. We support local farmers, artists, and musicians in an effort to raise SLO’s service industry standards of community-based sustainability.

