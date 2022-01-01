Go
Toast

Cafe Roma - SLO

Come in and enjoy Cafe Roma's Rustic Italian Cuisine with a "no contact" pickup.

PIZZA • PASTA

1020 Railroad Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1957 reviews)

Popular Items

Ravioli della Casa$18.00
house-made and meat filled with Bolognese ragu
Bucatini Carbonara$18.00
bucatini pasta, pancetta, pecorino
Mozzarella Marinara$14.00
Breaded Mozzarella, tomato sauce
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$20.00
housemade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce, basil and mozzarella
Calamari Fritti$18.00
Fried Calamari, spicy dipping sauce
Cannoli$8.00
Sicilian Style cannoli
Tiramisu$8.00
Classic Tiramisu with lady finger cookies
Tuscan Short Ribs$32.00
Slow braised with Chianti Wine
Classic Caesar Salad$10.00
classic recipe with croutons and shaved parmesan
New York Style Cheesecake$8.00
New York Cheesecake slice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1020 Railroad Ave

San Luis Obispo CA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods

No reviews yet

The heart and inspiration for Granada is the beloved and pre-existing Granada Bistro. This space has been renovated and re-imagined in industrial chic design, serving seasonal, farm-to-table ingredients sourced from Central Coast farmers and purveyors. Dishes inspired by Mediterranean culture, French and Spanish cuisine. Small plates, charcuterie and the freshest local seafood, meats, and produce are complemented by an eclectic wine list including Spanish and French selections, and a range of the Central Coast’s finest artisan wine producers

Antigua Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Join us for locally crafted beer and delicious food!

Luna Red

No reviews yet

Located next to the Mission de Tolosa in the heart of downtown SLO, Luna Red offers guests an exceptional dining experience in a lively, artistic setting. The restaurant’s vision is founded upon Chef Shaun Behrens’ innovative small plates menu based on his passion for locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. Luna Red has forged its own niche in the SLO dining scene with its carefully composed and intensely flavorful tapas, handcrafted cutting-edge cocktails, and award-winning wine list showcasing the best Central Coast and international offerings. We support local farmers, artists, and musicians in an effort to raise SLO’s service industry standards of community-based sustainability.

Burger Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston