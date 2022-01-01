Cafesano Dulles

La Prensa Tacos & Tapas

No reviews yet

We Believe that food is a conversation of life and want to recreate that dialogue through our ingredient-focused menu. Specializing in gourmet tacos, La Prensa offers an escape from the ordinary taco joint with an approachable and globally inspired menu featuring fresh ingredients with our signature adventurous mindset.

The inspiration behind La Prensa came from studying the art and craft of the skilled cooks and chefs who have used the Prensa de Tortilla for generations. The skills they have passed down have allowed us to create delicious food that’s so freshly prepared.

We’ve always believed that to create amazing tastes and flavors you only need a handful of fresh ingredients,Whether you want tacos, tapas, or a little bit of both, we’ll connect you with regional cuisine with an inspiring twist. We even provide the perfect complement to your meal with our exclusive bar program and its range of beers, wines, and freshly prepared cocktails.

By Chef Santosh Tiptur and his Team

Enjoy!

