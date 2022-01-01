Go
“The flavors are a direct homage to the authentic flavors of Mexico City.” – Craig LaBan
Mexico City cuisine is a blend of that city’s Aztec origins, Spanish history, and cosmopolitan present. Chef Hernandez takes the basic elements of its cuisine – corn, beans, and chilies – to make both traditional and modern flavors. For example, guacamole is an Aztec all-star, while slow-cooked (pork) carnitas and chicken tinga draw on the import of pigs and chickens by the Spaniards, and modern Mexico City’s bold flavors.
Stop by for all-day dining. Bring a bottle of tequila and enjoy one of our many mixers, we’re a BYOB! Grab a horchata or coffee, and take a pastry to go. Join us for tacos and burritos, eggs and chilaquiles, soups and salads, entrees of salmon, chicken, and beef, and much more.
Provecho!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2025 Washington Ave • $

Popular Items

Churro$3.00
1 churro p/order and Mexican chocolate on the side
Nachos$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried black
beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses, guajillo salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapepeno
Carnitas Burrito$15.00
Pork carnitas, Mexican rice, sour cream, queso fresco, red sauce, lettuce, Pico De Gallo in a wheat flour tortilla with a side on the side
Steak Burrito$17.00
Sauteed flank steak, manchego cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, refried black beans, and chipotle ranch wrapped in a wheat flour tortilla served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde
Tacos De Pescado$14.00
Pan-seared tilapia topped with pineapple habanero salsa, sliced avocado, lettuce, cotija cheese and sour cream (on the side) on soft corn tortillas
Guacamole and Chips$12.00
Fresh house made guacamole topped with cotija cheese and cilantro, and a side of corn tortilla chips
Tinga Burrito$15.00
Pulled chicken in chipotle sauce with onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, rice, refried beans, sour cream in a flour tortilla, served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde
Birria Tacos$16.00
Three pulled steak tacos with chihuaha cheese in a tomato-chile beef stock. Topped with white onion and cilantro. Served with broth and house made red and green salsas.
Soft Tacos$10.00
Your choice of tacos topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, smoked jalapeno salsa served on two soft corn tortilla tacos.
Vegan Burrito$13.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

2025 Washington Ave

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
