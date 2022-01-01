Caffe Acri

Go
Family owned caffe serving the community since 2003. Local's caffe with casual counter service and hearty espresso. Sister-location to Servino Ristorante.
Now hosting Servino pop-up dinners 5:30-9m Tuesday-Sunday!

1 Main St

BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.50
1.- Spinach (Organic farm eggs, cheese & sauteed spinach.
2.- Sausage (Organic farm eggs, cheese & sausage.
Banana Bread$3.00
Almond Tart$5.00
Fresh Orange Juice$5.00
Just fresh oranges!
SALMON BAGEL$13.75
Cream cheese, capers, onions, and smoked salmon on a bagel
Caprese Panini$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, pesto spread & tomatoes
Green Spinach$7.50
Avocado Toast$9.50
Cappuccino
espresso, milk and foam
Chai
David Rio tiger chai powder with steamed choice of milk. flavors of cinnamon and black tea. sweeter rather than spicy
1 Main St

Tiburon CA

Sunday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
