Go
Toast

Caffe Roma

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

350 N Canon Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (2543 reviews)

Popular Items

Penne Vodka$25.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

350 N Canon Dr

Beverly Hills CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chaumont (Beverly Hills)

No reviews yet

Chaumont Bakery prides itself in its outstanding quality for baked goods and french style boulangerie selection in the heart of Beverly Hills, California.

Chaumont Vegan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MIRAME

No reviews yet

MÍRAME:
Contemporary Mexican Cuisine with a California Sensibility.
Introducing MÍRAMELTACO @ MÍRAME for pickup and delivery.
Tacos, ceviches, tostadas, burritos and of course drinks! All for everyday consumption.

BH Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston