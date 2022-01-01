Go
Toast

Caffe Driade

Serving freshly roasted Direct-Relationship coffee by Carrboro Coffee Roasters, tea, wine, beer, and more!

1215 E Franklin St • $

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)

Popular Items

Driade Shake$6.50
vanilla ice cream, two shots of espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate, and a splash of milk blended to deliciousness!
Pumpkin Chai Muffin$3.50
Pumpkin Chai Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery
**Contains dairy, and eggs
Cappuccino (8 oz.)$4.25
double shot espresso w/ steamed milk
Americano$3.50
8oz with a double shot of espresso and hot water, or 12 ounce iced with a double shot of espresso, water, and ice
Cortado (4 oz.)$4.00
double shot of espresso w/ 2oz steamed milk
Mocha Latte$5.50
Choice of 12oz hot or 14oz iced, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.
Brown Sugar Oat Latte$6.50
Batch Brewed Coffee$2.75
Choose a size 8oz, 12 oz. Price based on choices selected.
Latte$5.00
Choice of 12oz hot or 14 oz iced, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.
Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi. Choice of Iced, Sparkling. Price based on choices selected.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1215 E Franklin St

Chapel Hill NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hawkers Asian Street Food

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

MinGa Restaurant

No reviews yet

MinGa is a Korean Restaurant that has been proudly serving the Chapel hill area and Beyond since 2010. Since day one, Our mission has been to provide high-quality Asian food for those who seek skillful cooking and an extraordinary dining experience.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Lucha Tigre

No reviews yet

Latin American Asian Fusion

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston