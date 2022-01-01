Italian
Mediterranean
Pizza
Caffe Rustica
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
517 Reviews
$$
1936 Saranac Ave
Lake Placid, NY 12946
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1936 Saranac Ave, Lake Placid NY 12946
Nearby restaurants
Dunnys
Come in and enjoy!
Whiteface Club & Resort
HAPPY SPRING!
Full menu offerings from Chef Matt Baldwin. Salads, Burgers, Sandwiches and MORE!
Full BAR available for take out too!
Whiteface Club & Resort
Come in and enjoy!
The Breakfast Club, etc
Come on in and enjoy!