Caffetteria Modern Cafe

Fresh fare, made with ❤️ A casual spot where diverse flavors nourish the body and satisfy the soul.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

25 On The Mall • $$

Avg 4.8 (2203 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Chicken & Fries$8.00
Steak Sandwich$13.00
(DF) Sliced grilled steak*, oven-roasted tomatoes, charred red onion, arugula, house made mayo and chimichurri served on baguette.
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
(GF, DF) Rotisserie chicken, cabbage blend, baby kale, rice noodles, sweet red bell peppers, scallions, cilantro, basil, chopped peanuts and black sesame seeds, served with Thai chili lemongrass vinaigrette, hoisin and Thai peanut sauce.
Monterey Turkey$12.00
House- roasted turkey, monterey jack, avocado, tomato and arugula served with house made mayo on a croissant.
Classic Cobb$15.00
(GF) Rotisserie chicken, romaine and bibb lettuce, crispy bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and Gorgonzola cheese, served with green goddess dressing or tart sherry vinaigrette.
Village Club$13.00
Herb-roasted chicken, cured ham, tomato, bacon, cheddar, monterey jack, bibb lettuce and mayo, served with honey-mustard aioli on toasted wheat bread.
Lg Rocket$14.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, sweet corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions served with a champagne honey vinaigrette.
Sm Rocket$11.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, sweet corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions served with a champagne honey vinaigrette.
Aunty's Salmon Poke Bowl$16.00
(GF, DF) Seared salmon*, served over quinoa with marinated cabbage, radish, avocado, scallions, house made pickles, edamame and carrots, served with harissa aioli and "secret" ponzu sauce.
Sm Adam & Eve$8.00
(Veg, GF) Granny smith apples, candied pecans, Gorgonzola and field greens served with champagne honey vinaigrette.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25 On The Mall

Prairie Village KS

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
