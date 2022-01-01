Go
Cafotteria Modern Eatery

Great Menu. Great Vibes. Great Spot.

PIZZA

12 America Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (122 reviews)

Popular Items

CARAMEL FRAPUCCINO$7.00
STEAK FRIES$7.00
HOUSE CUT, GARLIC MAYO, KETCHUP
SWEET POTATO WALDORF SALAD$19.00
SUMMER CRISP LETTUCE, CRAISINS, ROASTED ALMONDS, WARM SWEET POTATO, TOMATO, RED ONION, FETA, CREAMY GARLIC DRESSING
MARGARITA PIZZA$15.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA, TOMATO SAUCE, BASIL
GRILLED SALMON$13.00
Grilled Salmon.
POTATO TOTS$14.00
WHIPPED POTATO, MOZZARELLA, CHEDDAR, RANCH SAUCE
CLASSIC PIZZA$14.00
MOZZARELLA, MARINARA
PENNE A LA VODKA$22.00
CLASSIC PINK VODKA SAUCE, GRATED PARM
MILKSHAKE$8.00
CARAMEL/ VANILLA/ CHOCOLATE
VEGGIE SOUP$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

12 America Avenue

Lakewood NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

