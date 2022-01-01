Go
Toast

Cahill Diner

Come in and enjoy!

6504 Cahill Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MINNESOTA RANCHER$12.05
Two eggs any style with hash browns & choice of sausage, bacon, or ham.
MIXED MESS$12.25
Hash browns, onions, peppers, bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & served with toast.
CAHILL SLAM$12.95
Choice of French toast or pancakes, two eggs any style, two meats, & hash browns. Served with toast.
CAJUN BREAKFAST$11.25
Two eggs over easy on top of hash browns mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & cheese, smothered in Hollandaise sauce, finished with Cajun spice & served with toast.
GRAND OMELET$12.75
Ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
Side Meat$4.50
SAUSAGE, HAM, BACON OR TURKEY BACON
OH MY GOSH BREAKFAST$11.75
Hash browns topped with diced ham, green peppers, & onions, served with two eggs any style & toast.
TEX MEX$11.95
Hash browns mixed with black beans, chorizo, & two scrambled eggs. Topped with cheese & wrapped in a warm tortilla with a side of salsa & sour cream.
HASH BROWNS$4.25
See full menu

Location

6504 Cahill Ave

Inver Grove Heights MN

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Portales Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

No reviews yet

Come for the food, stay for the friendships.

Neza Tacos

No reviews yet

street tacos mexico city style

Sunlight Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston