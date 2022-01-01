Go
Cajun Corner Uptown

Enjoy our Oklahoma take on Louisiana-style Cajun food. Always hot, fresh and made in house!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

312 NW 23rd Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (5576 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Fish Basket$9.99
Fried Okra$3.49
Loaded Blackened Fish$12.99
Shrimp Po Boy$8.49
Fried Seafood Basket$10.99
Seafood Egg Rolls$4.49
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$5.99
Specialty Gumbo$6.99
Cream Sauce Seafood Etouffee$10.99
Cajun Fettuccine$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

312 NW 23rd Street

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
