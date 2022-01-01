Go
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

Our Cajun spice seafood boil has been devoured by many for over 25 years down South. We are delighted to bring you the South in array of flavors served dry spices, naked or shake it! http://cajun-heroes.com

228 South Street

Popular Items

Garlic Butter Bomb$1.00
Regular garlic butter sauce w/ garlic, butter, Cajun seasonings.
Tastes garlicky, buttery, & savory.
Shrimp Headless (1/2 lb)$12.00
*All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.
Cajun Fries$5.00
Corn on the Cob$3.00
Corn boiled in our seafood boil.
Sidekick Combo$29.00
Choice of Snow Crab (1/2 lb) or Dungeness Crab (1/2 lb)
Includes: Headless Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides
Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice$15.00
Cajun-Asian fried rice w/ shrimp, crabmeat, eggs, onions, scallions, & tobiko (fish roe).
Fried Shrimp Po'boy$13.00
Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.
Seafood Trio Platter (catfish, shrimp, oyster)$19.00
Catfish (2 pc), Shrimp (4 pc), Oyster (4 pc) served w/ Cajun fries & Heroes sauce.
Seafood Gumbo$8.00
Cajun style stew w/ shrimp, crab meat, blue crab cluster, rice & okra.
Blue Crab (each)$3.00
Small size
Location

228 South Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
