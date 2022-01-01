Go
Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290

Come in and enjoy all the flavors of New Orleans, and an atmosphere to match! Cajun Skillet provides a variety of our hometown favorites and some with a Texas twist. We offer online, takeout, delivery, and limited seating for up to 12 guests.

FRENCH FRIES

251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101

Avg 5 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

Mardi Gras Slaw$4.00
Green and red cabbage, red onions, carrots mixed with our homemade sauce.
Hushpuppies$4.00
Five Cheese Macaroni$4.00
Macaroni mixed with a creamy blend of five cheese.
Shrimp Etouffee w/Toast$12.50
Shrimp dish smothered in rich and flavorful roux sauce made with rich authentic southern flavors served with rice, buttered toast. 20 oz
CATFISH OLIVIA$17.50
Two blackened catfish with dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee.
Dirty Rice$4.00
A cajun rice dish made with turkey sausage, roux, vegetables, herbs, and spices
Red Beans w/Rice$4.00
Slow-cooked Camilla kidney beans, herbs, and spices served over rice.
Chicken Sausage Gumbo$11.00
The classic New Orleans stew is made with the trinity, okra, chicken, and andouille [pork] sausage over rice, with crackers. 20 oz.
Butter Toast (2)$0.50
Shrimp PoBoy$14.75
Fried Shrimp on a toasted French Bread, "Dressed" with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and remoulade sauce.
**Please allow extra prep time for this item**
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101

Cedar Park TX

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

