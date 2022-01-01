Go
Toast

Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings

Thanks for coming!

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

20 Buffalo Wing$21.99
Sauces
Sausage$2.50
Boiled Egg$1.00
Hush Puppy$2.49
Turkey Neck$5.99
Corn$0.60
Potato$0.60
Boudin Ball (3)$4.99
Turkey Leg Fried$10.99
See full menu

Location

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rankin Frenchy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

7Spice Cajun - 1960

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Yankee

No reviews yet

Craft nanobrewery taproom & pizzeria near the airport on FM 1960.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston