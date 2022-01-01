Go
COOKIES • PASTRY

3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117

Avg 4.9 (839 reviews)

2 Dozen Wedding Cupcakes$38.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED White cake, iced with buttercream frosting.
5" Caramel Cake (Serves 2-4)$17.00
White butter cake, iced with caramel frosting.
Dozen Large Chocolate Chip$30.00
5" Cookies
Dozen Large Peanut Butter$30.00
5" Cookies
5" Hummingbird (Serves 2-4)$15.00
A true Southern classic, moist cake with toasted pecans, pineapple, and banana, with a hint of cinnamon iced with cream cheese frosting
Butter Pecan Pound Half Cake$7.99
Vanilla Pound Whole Cake$10.99
Dozen Large Snickerdoodle$30.00
5" Cookies
5" Key Lime (Serves 2-4)$15.00
Super moist cake with a lime flavor, a citrus tart lime curd filling, with tart lime cream cheese frosting
5" Coconut (Serves 2-4)$15.00
Moist white cake, iced with buttercream and sweet coconut
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
