Go
Toast

Cake Walk

Come in and enjoy!

170 Talmandge Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel Panini$6.75
Pineapple$2.50
Onion Chilli Dosa$6.50
Butterscotch$2.50
Strawberry$2.50
Bhel Puri$4.99
Mango$2.50
puri bhaji$6.25
Mixed Fruit$2.50
Masala Dosa$6.99
See full menu

Location

170 Talmandge Rd

Edison NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

East Hana at Metuchen

No reviews yet

We at East Hana Sushi are thrilled to join Metuchen's vibrant community with our Sushi and Ramen offerings. Our approach is always to give our 100% to our customers, with fresh ingredients and great value.

Fire & Flavor

No reviews yet

Original Portuguese BBQ

Richies Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Peep

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston