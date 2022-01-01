Cake Walk
Come in and enjoy!
170 Talmandge Rd
Popular Items
Location
170 Talmandge Rd
Edison NJ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
East Hana at Metuchen
We at East Hana Sushi are thrilled to join Metuchen's vibrant community with our Sushi and Ramen offerings. Our approach is always to give our 100% to our customers, with fresh ingredients and great value.
Fire & Flavor
Original Portuguese BBQ
Richies Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Le Peep
Come on in and enjoy!