Go
Toast

Cake Walk

Come in and enjoy!

6642 sawmill road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vada Paav$6.25
Samosa Chaat$8.49
Garlic Naan$2.99
Mango$3.50
Goat Fry Biryani $15.99
Butter Naan$2.50
Dabeli$5.95
Plain Naan$1.99
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Chicken Dum Biryani $12.99
See full menu

Location

6642 sawmill road

Columbus OH

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McClellan's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Rebol

No reviews yet

REBoL’s optimal performance/Non-GMO menu provides only the cleanest consumables available to our guests. We refuse to compromise or conform to the low food standards held throughout the world and allowing you, the REBoL, to perform to your greatest potential.

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

DUBLIN - DUBLIN, OH

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston