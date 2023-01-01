Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Calabasas

Go
Calabasas restaurants
Toast

Calabasas restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers image

 

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - 4776 Commons Way

4776 Commons Way, Calabasas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.95
served with BBQ sauce
More about Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - 4776 Commons Way
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas

23663 Calabasas road, Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (2922 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled chicken Strips- Kids
Side - Chicken Tenders (Two Strips)$8.50
Breaded Chicken Strips- Kids
Breaded chicken breast, sliced and served with potatoes or Veggies
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas

Browse other tasty dishes in Calabasas

Pies

Cobb Salad

Lobsters

Arugula Salad

Cake

Chopped Salad

Minestrone Soup

Salmon

Map

More near Calabasas to explore

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston