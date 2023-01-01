Chicken tenders in Calabasas
Calabasas restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - 4776 Commons Way
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - 4776 Commons Way
4776 Commons Way, Calabasas
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.95
served with BBQ sauce
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas
23663 Calabasas road, Calabasas
|Grilled chicken Strips- Kids
|Side - Chicken Tenders (Two Strips)
|$8.50
|Breaded Chicken Strips- Kids
Breaded chicken breast, sliced and served with potatoes or Veggies