Steak salad in Calabasas

Calabasas restaurants
Calabasas restaurants that serve steak salad

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas

23663 Calabasas road, Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (2922 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Steak Salad- Catering$65.00
Shredded Romaine, Grilled Steak, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions & our Basil Herb Dressing (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
Fresh Grouper$35.00
Sautéed Tomato Checca white wine sauce with Spinach
Chopped Steak Salad$15.00
Shredded Romaine, Grilled Steak, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions & our Basil Herb Dressing
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas
Rose's Garden Bar

26787 Agoura Road, Calabasas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Persian Steak Salad$25.00
Kale, watermelon radish, cherry tomatoes, fennel, shallot, feta cheese, apple, toasted almond with a lemon vinaigrette, topped with steak
More about Rose's Garden Bar

