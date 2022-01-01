Go
Toast

Calabria Pizzeria

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • SUBS

208 Centennial Avenue • $$

Avg 4.2 (284 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Calabria Salad
Chicken Fingers with Fries$9.50
Ham, Cappicolla, Cheese Sub
Thick Cut Fries$4.95
Traditional Cheese Pizza$13.50
Margherita Pizza$16.95
Pasta Bolognese$13.95
White Pizza$15.50
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

208 Centennial Avenue

Cranford NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub

No reviews yet

Built in 1882, The Cranford Hotel is a casual dining restaurant and bar located in Cranford, New Jersey. We offer a wide variety of American cuisine, craft beer, and warm hospitality in a rustic historically preserved building. Whether an intimate dinner, cocktails at the bar or cheering on your favorite sports team, the Hotel truly has something for everyone.

The Garrison

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vine and Oak Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ani Ramen House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston