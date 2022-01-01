Calandra'S Soulfood Garden &Grill
Come in and enjoy!
700 N. Clark RD. Suite 108
Popular Items
Location
700 N. Clark RD. Suite 108
Duncanville TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
.Take Out Burgers
We are family owned and operated. We make fresh food fast. Please give us a try.
TAKE OUT BURGERS
We are family owned and operated. We make fresh food fast. Please give us a try.
Black + Bitter Coffee and Books
Come in and enjoy!
Mudhook
Come in and enjoy!