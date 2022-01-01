Calave
Bittered Sling and Vine
Located in the heart of Palo Alto’s California Avenue Business District, Calave is bar appropriate for just about any occasion. It has both a contemporary and vintage feel, where you can enjoy wines by the glass and on tap found both locally and globally. Calave also offers a crafted cocktails along with a selection of innovative craft beers with a variety of delicious bar bites to keep you satisfied.
SMOKED SALMON
299 S California Ave #115 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
299 S California Ave #115
Palo Alto CA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm