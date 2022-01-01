Go
Located in the heart of Palo Alto’s California Avenue Business District, Calave is bar appropriate for just about any occasion. It has both a contemporary and vintage feel, where you can enjoy wines by the glass and on tap found both locally and globally. Calave also offers a crafted cocktails along with a selection of innovative craft beers with a variety of delicious bar bites to keep you satisfied.

299 S California Ave #115

Opening Statement$14.00
Fords Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Kina L'Aero d'Or Liqueur, Lemon Juice
ARTICHOKE DIP$15.00
Marinated artichoke hears, fresh spinach, creme fraiche and mediterranean hers served with sliced french bread
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

299 S California Ave #115

Palo Alto CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
