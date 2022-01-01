Go
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant

With 45 Caldera beers on tap, you are sure to find a great food and beer pairing! Appetizers, Burgers, Sandwiches, Pizzas, Entrees, Desserts.

590 Clover Ln • $$

Avg 4.3 (1386 reviews)

Popular Items

Caldera Root Beer
Low sugar Root Beer. Only 15 grams of sugar per 12 oz can.
Caldera Ginger Ale
Low sugar Ginger Ale. Only 18 grams of sugar per 12 oz can.
Market Vegan Entrée$15.00
Yakisoba Noodles with Sautéed Bell Peppers, Cabbage, Onion, Shimeji Mushroom, Crispy Kale, Asparagus and Green Onion.
Steak & Shrooms$11.00
Flat Iron Steak Ends and Crimini Mushrooms baked with Goat Cheese and Sherry Cream, served with Garlic Bread with Mogli Balsamic.
Veggie Three Egg Omelet$15.00
Asparagus, red peppers, mushrooms, leek, spinach, goat cheese served with rosemary garlic roasted potato.
Caldera Soda Hop
Lemon Lime with Citra Hops. 23 grams of sugar per 12 oz can.
Market Entrée$18.00
Chicken Fried Steak with Garlic Rosemary Mashed Potatoes, Bacon Mushroom Gravy, and Sautéed Cauliflower and Lil Mama Peppers.
Hot Wings$12.00
Six Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Wings, served with Celery and Carrots, and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Loaded Fries$7.00
French Fries loaded with Vegan Bean & Hatch Chili Pepper Chili, Cheese Sauce, Tomatoes, Onion and Chives.
2 House-made Ice Cream Scoops$7.00
Choose Between House-made Vanilla or Toasted Coconut Chocolate Porter
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

590 Clover Ln

Ashland OR

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
