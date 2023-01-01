Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Caldwell

Caldwell restaurants
Toast

Caldwell restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

 

The Twisted Fig

718 Main Street, Caldwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLT "Stuffed" Avocado Salad$9.00
House salad topped with bacon and a scoop of avocado; choice of dressing (additional protein optional)
Caprese "Stuffed" Avocado Salad$9.00
House salad with fresh mozzarella and basil, topped with a scoop of avocado, choice of dressing. (Additional protein optional)
"Shrimply" Irresistible "Stuffed" Avocado Salad$10.50
House salad with a scoop of Shrimply Irresistible salad and avocado, with choice of dressing.
More about The Twisted Fig
Consumer pic

 

Gandolfos NY Deli - Right off the Ten mile Freeway exit!

712 Arthur St., Caldwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Salad*$12.69
More about Gandolfos NY Deli - Right off the Ten mile Freeway exit!

