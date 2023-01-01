Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tamales in
Caldwell
/
Caldwell
/
Tamales
Caldwell restaurants that serve tamales
Mi Pueblito Mexican Cafe - Caldwell
2621 S 10th Ave, Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(862 reviews)
Tamale plate
$10.99
1 docena de tamales
$30.00
More about Mi Pueblito Mexican Cafe - Caldwell
Amano
702 Main Street, Caldwell
No reviews yet
Tamal De Requeson
$14.00
More about Amano
