Caldwell restaurants you'll love

GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cloverleaf Tavern
395 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell
|Popular items
|GRIDDLED Slider w/ cheese & onions
|$1.29
These old-fashioned beef sliders are griddled with sliced white onions and topped with American cheese. Served on a potato roll. Sold individually.
|Bacon Fusion Burger
|$17.50
Blend of fresh ground beef and ground bacon. Topped with Pepper Jack cheese, fresh made guacamole and applewood smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel roll
|Pretzel & Cheese
|$14.00
Jumbo pretzel & beer cheese
PIZZA • CALZONES
Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria
40 Clinton Rd, West Caldwell
Wright Kind of Soul
350 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell