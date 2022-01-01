Caldwell restaurants you'll love

Caldwell restaurants
Toast
  • Caldwell

Caldwell's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Caldwell restaurants

Cloverleaf Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cloverleaf Tavern

395 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell

Avg 4.3 (2228 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GRIDDLED Slider w/ cheese & onions$1.29
These old-fashioned beef sliders are griddled with sliced white onions and topped with American cheese. Served on a potato roll. Sold individually.
Bacon Fusion Burger$17.50
Blend of fresh ground beef and ground bacon. Topped with Pepper Jack cheese, fresh made guacamole and applewood smoked bacon on a toasted pretzel roll
Pretzel & Cheese$14.00
Jumbo pretzel & beer cheese
Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CALZONES

Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria

40 Clinton Rd, West Caldwell

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Main pic

 

Wright Kind of Soul

350 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
