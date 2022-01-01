Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Caldwell

Caldwell restaurants
Caldwell restaurants that serve pies

Cloverleaf Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cloverleaf Tavern

395 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell

Avg 4.3 (2228 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie$7.00
Pecan Pie$7.50
Coconut Cream Pie$7.50
More about Cloverleaf Tavern
Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CALZONES

Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria

40 Clinton Rd, West Caldwell

Avg 4.5 (231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nonna Pie$25.00
More about Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria
