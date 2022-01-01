Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Caldwell
/
Caldwell
/
Pies
Caldwell restaurants that serve pies
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cloverleaf Tavern
395 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell
Avg 4.3
(2228 reviews)
Apple Pie
$7.00
Pecan Pie
$7.50
Coconut Cream Pie
$7.50
More about Cloverleaf Tavern
PIZZA • CALZONES
Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria
40 Clinton Rd, West Caldwell
Avg 4.5
(231 reviews)
Nonna Pie
$25.00
More about Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria
