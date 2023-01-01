Quesadillas in Caldwell
Caldwell restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cloverleaf Tavern
395 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell
|Short Rib Quesadilla
|$20.00
Warm flour tortillas filled with melted Monterey and cheddar cheeses with choice of meat. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.50
Warm flour tortillas filled with braised chicken, melted Monterey & cheddar cheeses with choice of meat. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo