Quesadillas in Caldwell

Caldwell restaurants
Caldwell restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cloverleaf Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cloverleaf Tavern

395 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell

Avg 4.3 (2228 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Quesadilla$20.00
Warm flour tortillas filled with melted Monterey and cheddar cheeses with choice of meat. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
Warm flour tortillas filled with braised chicken, melted Monterey & cheddar cheeses with choice of meat. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Cloverleaf Tavern
Ringside Pub - Caldwell

379 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell

Avg 4.2 (107 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$11.95
More about Ringside Pub - Caldwell

