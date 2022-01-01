Chilaquiles in Caldwell
Caldwell restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Lo Nuestro De Mexico - Caldwell
Lo Nuestro De Mexico - Caldwell
1512 Texas Highway 21, Caldwell
|Chilaquiles
|$5.99
More about Tortilleria Mi Tierra
Tortilleria Mi Tierra
525 Texas 36, Caldwell
|CHILAQUILES PLATE
|$9.99
Chilaquiles (fried corn tortilla pieces simmered in our traditional red or green salsa, topped with sliced onions, queso fresco & crema. Served with a side of refried beans, 2 fried or scrambled eggs & 3 corn or flour tortillas.