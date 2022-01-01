Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Caldwell

Caldwell restaurants
Caldwell restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Lo Nuestro De Mexico image

 

Lo Nuestro De Mexico - Caldwell

1512 Texas Highway 21, Caldwell

Avg 4.2 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$5.99
More about Lo Nuestro De Mexico - Caldwell
Consumer pic

 

Tortilleria Mi Tierra

525 Texas 36, Caldwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES PLATE$9.99
Chilaquiles (fried corn tortilla pieces simmered in our traditional red or green salsa, topped with sliced onions, queso fresco & crema. Served with a side of refried beans, 2 fried or scrambled eggs & 3 corn or flour tortillas.
More about Tortilleria Mi Tierra

