Caleb & Broad

Come in and enjoy!

162 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)

Popular Items

#1 Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickled Cucumber, Spicy Aioli. Served with Hand Cut Fries
Grilled Beyond Burger$15.00
Stuffed Chile Rellano, Cheddar, Green Goddess Dressing, Shredded Lettuce
Grilled Salmon BLT$14.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli
*Pretzel Sticks!$9.00
Smoke Mozzarella Beer Cheese
Herb Crusted Half Chicken$20.00
cheddar mashed, Green Beans
Short Rib Tacos$12.00
Sambal, Pesto, Fig Jam, Feta
Warm Brussel Sprout Salad$12.00
Crispy Prosciutto, Feta Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing
Pan Seared Salmon$21.00
creamy truffle polenta, snap peas, balsamic glaze
Caleb Burger$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Crispy onions, Herb Aioli, Hand Cut Fries
Autum Wedge$14.00
romaine heart, candied pepitas, butternut squash, goat cheese, cranberries, aged balsamic vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

162 Broadway

Newport RI

Sunday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

