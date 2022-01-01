Go
Toast

Caleb's American Kitchen

Come in and Enjoy

5738 US-202

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Harvest$10.00
ngredients change daily
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Basic Burger$14.00
artesian ground beef blend of short rib & brisket, fresh-cut fries, pickled green beans & onion ring (add Gluten Free roll $1.50). Substitute any beef burger for ground white turkey
Caleb's Crab Cakes$29.00
NOLA remoulade, butternut squash, hominy, kale, mushroom succotash, crispy kohlrabi dried cherry, pumpkin seed slaw
Sliced Beets$11.00
red and yellow beets, smoked blue cheese, pickled red onions, candied walnuts,
honey mustard vinaigrette, balsamic glaze
Three Egg Omelet$13.00
Served with rosemary roasted potatoes and choice of toast. Choose two: hickory smoked bacon, martin's chicken-apple sausage, chorizo, maple glazed ham, spinach, sautéed onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted red/green peppers. Choose one cheese: aged vermont cheddar, feta, swiss, fresh mozzarella, gruyere, american, brie (add $1.50), goat cheese (add $1.50)
Chicken Thighs$25.00
smoked, smashed potatoes, grilled corn salad, lemon thyme jus
Nina's Waffles and Fried Chicken$22.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken, Nina's famous waffle, creamy coleslaw, maple bacon brown gravy
Christmas 4 Course Dinner, heat n serve$55.00
STARTER
Creamy Chestnut Bisque (GF)
SALAD
Harvest Salad (GF)
arugula, shaved fennel, pomegranate seeds, parmesan cheese, lemon thyme vinaigrette
MAIN COURSE
Sliced Beef Filet Roast and Lobster Cake
potato and beet gratin, creamed spinach, cabernet demi-glace, NOLA remoulade,
baguette
DESSERT
Ricotta Lemon Cheese Cake
Sustainable Atlantic Salmon (GF)$29.00
shaved asparagus salad, roasted fingerling potatoes, sugar snap peas, watermelon radish, herbaceous green goddess sauce
See full menu

Location

5738 US-202

Lahaska PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods

No reviews yet

Newly updated menu for Takeout, Curbside Pickup and Free Local Delivery to the New Hope/Lambertville area. Thank you for ordering online, and thank you for your support.

The Burgerly

No reviews yet

We're #TheBurgerly.
A Fantastic Burger.
A Vibe.
A New Hope Standard.

The Vegan Butcher - New Hope

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nektar Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Place order online and schedule your contactless curbside pickup.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston