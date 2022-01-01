Caledonia restaurants you'll love
Must-try Caledonia restaurants
More about Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille
100 E Main St, Hopkins
|Popular items
|Kid's Grilled Cheese
|$4.99
|Kid's Cheese Burger
|$4.99
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$10.49
More about Bangkok Chef
Bangkok Chef
8980 N Rodgers Ct SE Suite I, Caledonia
|Popular items
|N2. Pad Seew
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, white onions and broccoli in sweet and savory brown sauce.
|N1. Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, beansprouts, onions in Pad Thai Sauce topped with crushed peanuts and lemons.
|C1. Thai Sesame Chicken
|$13.95
Lightly breaded chicken stir-fried with green peppers, onions, pea pods, and carrots in a sweet Thai sesame sauce.
More about Family Tavern
Family Tavern
114 East Main, Caledonia