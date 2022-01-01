Caledonia restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caledonia's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Thai
Thai
Must-try Caledonia restaurants

Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille

100 E Main St, Hopkins

Avg 4.5 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Grilled Cheese$4.99
Kid's Cheese Burger$4.99
14" Cheese Pizza$10.49
More about Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille
Bangkok Chef image

 

Bangkok Chef

8980 N Rodgers Ct SE Suite I, Caledonia

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
N2. Pad Seew
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, white onions and broccoli in sweet and savory brown sauce.
N1. Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, beansprouts, onions in Pad Thai Sauce topped with crushed peanuts and lemons.
C1. Thai Sesame Chicken$13.95
Lightly breaded chicken stir-fried with green peppers, onions, pea pods, and carrots in a sweet Thai sesame sauce.
More about Bangkok Chef
Restaurant banner

 

Family Tavern

114 East Main, Caledonia

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Family Tavern
